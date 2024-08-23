North Art Complex fire in Mason County burns thousands of acres

article

Crews are working on containing the North Art Complex Fire in Mason County which has burned an estimated 3,000 acres.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, the Texas A&M Forest Service says that the fire is about 25% contained.

Photo courtesy Jessica Fritz

Officials say that crews are connecting containment lines to roadways and other natural barriers and making good progress.

No structures have been reported lost at this time.