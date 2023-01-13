Austin police searching for driver who left scene after crash injured his own passengers

article

Police are looking for a man who they say crashed his car in North Austin, injuring his two passengers, and took off.

Investigators say 27-year-old Luis Angel Castilleja was driving in the 8200 block of Hwy 183 around 11:42 p.m. on New Year's Eve when he crashed head-on into a concrete barrier.

Two women were in his car at the time, and one was ejected. The other was seriously hurt.

Police say Castilleja left the scene without trying to help his passengers.

Detectives believe Catilleja may be in the Austin, Kyle or San Marcos area.

He's charged with 2 counts of Accident Causing Serious Bodily Injury and two counts of Aggravated Assault, which are 3rd and 2nd degree felonies.

Anyone with any information about the driver should contact APD at 512-974-5017. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.