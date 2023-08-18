APD searching for north Austin robbery suspect

Austin police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a north Austin gas station on July 16.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. at the QT gas station at 501 West Wells Branch Parkway, the suspect attacked a woman in front of her young child before driving away southbound on Heatherwilde Boulevard.

The suspect is described as:

A male of an unknown race;

In his late teens to early 20s;

Last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath, dark pants (possible joggers or long shorts), and black shoes.

Robbery suspect vehicle. (Courtesy Austin Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Possibly a Toyota Corolla or similar vehicle;

Black;

4-door vehicle;

With noticeable damage to the front bumper and right front fender near the turn signal.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.