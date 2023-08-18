APD searching for north Austin robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a north Austin gas station on July 16.
At approximately 10:20 p.m. at the QT gas station at 501 West Wells Branch Parkway, the suspect attacked a woman in front of her young child before driving away southbound on Heatherwilde Boulevard.
The suspect is described as:
- A male of an unknown race;
- In his late teens to early 20s;
- Last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath, dark pants (possible joggers or long shorts), and black shoes.
Robbery suspect vehicle. (Courtesy Austin Police Department)
The suspect vehicle is described as:
- Possibly a Toyota Corolla or similar vehicle;
- Black;
- 4-door vehicle;
- With noticeable damage to the front bumper and right front fender near the turn signal.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.