UT police responding to incident at Target on campus
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department is responding to an incident at the Target inside the Dobie Center on campus.
UTPD tweeted that their officers were responding to an incident in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street.
UTPD confirmed to FOX 7 that officers were responding at the Target in the Dobie Building.
UT CAMPUS NEWS
- The Hole in the Wall signs 20-year lease with help from City
- UT Austin to build new hospital, cancer center on Erwin Center site
- Man arrested for stabbing victim near UT Austin campus
- Body found in Shoal Creek, police investigating
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.