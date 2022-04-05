North Austin gym HIT Athletic focuses on fitness for the whole family

A gym in North Austin is helping the whole family stay in shape.

HIT Athletic helps kids and adults meet their fitness goals through exercise classes, youth programs, sports training, and more.

Besides classes, there are also a number of activities like turf workouts, batting cages, and camps.

The gym is located in a 25,000 square-foot facility at 7797 Burnet Road.

It's open during the following times:

Monday - Thursday 5:30 AM - 9 PM

Friday 5:30 AM - 7 PM

Saturday 7 AM - 1 PM

Sunday 8:30 AM - 2 PM

You can get more information about classes on the HIT Athletic website.

