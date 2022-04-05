Expand / Collapse search

North Austin gym HIT Athletic focuses on fitness for the whole family

By
Published 
Fitness and Well-being
FOX 7 Austin

Workout Wednesday: Lifting at HIT Athletic

From the turf to breath work, HIT Athletic is helping people of all ages meet fitness goals. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look and tries some lifting out with lead coach and director of programming RP Stuart.

AUSTIN, Texas - A gym in North Austin is helping the whole family stay in shape. 

HIT Athletic helps kids and adults meet their fitness goals through exercise classes, youth programs, sports training, and more. 

Besides classes, there are also a number of activities like turf workouts, batting cages, and camps. 

Batting cages at HIT Athletic

Director of Operations at HIT Athletic Eddie Esparza talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about one of the facility's fitness options and more.

The gym is located in a 25,000 square-foot facility at 7797 Burnet Road.

It's open during the following times:

  • Monday - Thursday 5:30 AM - 9 PM
  • Friday 5:30 AM - 7 PM
  • Saturday 7 AM - 1 PM
  • Sunday 8:30 AM - 2 PM

You can get more information about classes on the HIT Athletic website.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter