Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects.

Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin.

Two suspects approached a man who was waiting for his coworker in a parking lot. The suspects were armed with a gun and demanded the victim's wallet. Police said they attacked the victim by hitting him in the head before taking his belongings.

The first suspect was described as a Black man in his mid 20s to early 30s, about 5'10 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie, red undershirt, black shorts, white socks, and red shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department )

The second suspect was described as a Black man in his mid 20 to early 30s, about 5'10. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black socks, and black sandals.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department )

Police said the suspects were driving a Honda Civic between 2016-2021.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.