1 killed, 3 injured following DWI crash in North Austin

Police are investigating a crash in north Austin that left one dead and three injured on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Austin police responded to a crash between the driver of a two-door car and the driver of a sedan in the 9600 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

The driver of the two-door car tried to leave the scene but was subdued until police arrived.

While witnesses worked on getting the passenger out of the sedan, the driver of the sedan got out of the vehicle and laid down next to it due to injuries.

A pedestrian approached to help the sedan driver, but a pick-up truck driven by Martin Mendez-Jimenez hit both the pedestrian and the sedan driver.

The driver of the sedan died on the scene. The pedestrian and the passenger of the sedan were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the two-door car was severely injured and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Mendez-Jimenez left the crash site, but was followed by a witness until DPS could locate him.

He was arrested for DWI and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.