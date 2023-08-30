Police asking for help identifying driver involved in South Austin hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run in South Austin.

Police said the crash happened around 12:24 a.m., on August 27 near the 3400 block of Paisano Trail.

A man was walking his two dogs when the driver hit him. The driver did not stop to render aid, and left the area.

The man suffered from a severe, life-threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators gathered video of a vehicle that drove by the area around the time of the incident. However, the video is difficult to make out.

Police said the driver may be a person of interest who may have information regarding the crash.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.