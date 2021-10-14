North Texas sisters give birth to baby boys on the same day

article

Two North Texas sisters are celebrating the births of their baby boys who they call "birthday twins."

Mallory Garza and Chrystal Findley gave birth on the same day to Ezekiel Garza and Jackson Findley.

The sisters had the exact same due date and the same doctor.

They were able to schedule C-sections on the same day at Medical City Plano.

This is the first boy for both sisters, but it’s Garza's fourth child and Findley's third.

They said the boys will have no shortage of playmates.

"That's one of the best parts, is that they're all so close in age and we all live near each other, so they just get to have endless cousin play time and they just love that," Findley said.

It's a "year of boys" for the family, as another sister, who has four children, had a baby boy in July.