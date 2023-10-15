Dog killed, home damaged in fire in northeast Austin

A dog was killed, and a home was damaged in a fire in northeast Austin Sunday evening.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to Howerington Circle, just off Johnny Morris Road near Loyola Lane and US 183.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, and they located a dog inside the house.

However, medics were unable to revive the dog.

No one else was hurt, and there is an investigation ongoing as to the cause of the fire.