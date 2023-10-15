Dog killed, home damaged in fire in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A dog was killed, and a home was damaged in a fire in northeast Austin Sunday evening.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to Howerington Circle, just off Johnny Morris Road near Loyola Lane and US 183.
(Austin Fire Department)
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, and they located a dog inside the house.
However, medics were unable to revive the dog.
No one else was hurt, and there is an investigation ongoing as to the cause of the fire.