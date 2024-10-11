Expand / Collapse search

Northern lights spotted in Central Texas

Published  October 11, 2024 7:04am CDT
Leander
A large geomagnetic storm gave some people in Central Texas the rare chance to see the Northern Lights.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said there was a Level 4 "Severe" Geomagnetic Storm on Thursday night.

The Leander Fire Department posted photos of the aurora borealis shortly before 10 p.m.

(Source: Leander Fire Department)

Not everyone was able to see the lights.

The people with the best shot were away from the city lights.

Others were only able to see the lights when they took a picture of the horizon on their phone.

If you have any photos of the northern lights send an email to ktbcnews@fox.com.