Northern lights spotted in Central Texas

The Brief Some people in Central Texas saw the northern lights on Thursday A Level 4 Geomagnetic Storm made the aurora visible in the southern United States Send us your photos and you could see them in this story or on TV



A large geomagnetic storm gave some people in Central Texas the rare chance to see the Northern Lights.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said there was a Level 4 "Severe" Geomagnetic Storm on Thursday night.

The Leander Fire Department posted photos of the aurora borealis shortly before 10 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Leander Fire Department)

Not everyone was able to see the lights.

The people with the best shot were away from the city lights.

READ MORE: Watch: Northern Lights shine bright as lava from volcanic eruption in Iceland shoots into the air

Others were only able to see the lights when they took a picture of the horizon on their phone.

If you have any photos of the northern lights send an email to ktbcnews@fox.com.