Dead fish found in Bull Creek after Northwest Austin water main break

The brief A massive water main break in Northwest Austin has posed environmental concerns. Rotting fish carcasses were spotted along the banks and floating in the water of Bull Creek.



The water main break in Northwest Austin poses environmental concerns. Residents have been reporting that something fishy is going on around Bull Creek.

Rotting fish carcasses were spotted along the banks and floating in the water of Bull Creek.

Johnathan Kirtland lives near the area.

RELATED: Construction mishap leads to massive water main break in Northwest Austin

"You know when something looks wrong, when there's these heavy deposits all over the place, dead fish lining the streams, that's not normal," said Johnathan Kirtland.

Kirtland frequently uses the walking trails at Bull Creek. He is one of many locals who have noticed a difference in the water quality. People blame Monday's water main break on Spicewood Springs Road near Loop 360.

"There was that pretty big accidental strike of that water line, which I initially thought was pretty innocuous," said Kirtland.

A contractor struck the pipe, and the geyser sprayed for around 45 minutes before crews were able to shut off the water. A few days later, the environmental impacts became visible.

"This is an environmentally sensitive watershed that is protected," said Kirtland. "I know there is a salamander that lives here. It's called the Jollyville Plateau Salamander."

Austin Water released a statement on the issue:

"We have been coordinating with the Watershed Protection Department (WPD) to assess the impact on watersheds from Monday's water main break. Staff have been on site since Monday monitoring the situation. Approximately 100 dead fish were observed during Wednesday's ongoing impact monitoring. WPD biologists did not observe any direct impacts on the federally protected Jollyville Plateau Salamander that lives in this area. Additionally, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have been notified. For any further questions on creek impacts, please coordinate with Watershed Protection Department."

"There are species of animals that live here that can only live here, and events like this put them in jeopardy," said Kirtland. "A little salamander, maybe insignificant to some people, but it's kind of special and cool to know you have something that no one else does."

Kirtland said he appreciates the response he has seen so far and hopes the city and community care about events like these.

"So you have to make sure if it's present up there if there is more silt and fine construction material, somebody is going up there and at least attempting to clean it out because the next big rain we have, all that stuff is going to wash downstream," said Kirtland.

On Thursday, crews finished repairing the 48-inch line, and roads have since been reopened to traffic. Experts are still collecting samples and confirming the water quality. Next, Austin Water will bring the line back into service.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife has been notified.