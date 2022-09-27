Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet

Jury selection begins Tuesday for the seditious conspiracy trial of several members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury.

More than 870 people have been charged in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but only 17 face seditious conspiracy charges, the most serious charge that any of the riot defendants have faced.

Rhodes and four other top members of the Oath Keepers, Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson, of Fla.; Jessica Watkins, of Ohio; and Thomas Caldwell of Va., have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Oath Keepers have been consistently brought up by the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6th Attack.

They are accused of plotting to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or "stacks," that entered the Capitol. The first "stack" split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second "stack" confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two "quick reaction forces" that had guns "in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power."

Authorities say Rhodes held a GoToMeeting call days after the election, telling his followers to go to Washington and let Trump know "that the people are behind him." Rhodes told members they should be prepared to fight antifa and that some Oath Keepers should "stay on the outside" and be "prepared to go in armed" if necessary.

"We're going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. Because if you don't guys, you're going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war, and a bloody -- you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight," Rhodes said, according to court documents.

The day before the riot, Rhodes was recorded meeting with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in a parking garage.

Rhodes himself is not accused of entering the Capitol building.

Rhodes was arrested in Jan. 2021 at his home in Granbury.

Defense attorneys for the Oath Keepers have repeatedly tried to move the trial, arguing the amount of publicity in Washington prevents the dependents from being able to have an unbiased jury. They have also asked for delays saying they need more time to go through the large amount of evidence in the case.

Judge Amit Mehta, a 2014 Obama appointee, has rejected attempts to move the trial out of D.C.

What is seditious conspiracy?

Seditious conspiracy is a serious federal offense, with a 20-year maximum prison sentence. Here is the definition straight from 18 U.S.C. § 2384:

"If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both."

The last time U.S. prosecutors brought such a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didn't, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.

Among the last successful convictions for seditious conspiracy stemmed from another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol in 1954, when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor, wounding five representatives.

Who are the Oath Keepers?

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group that recruits current and former military, police and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic," promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.

More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers — including Rhodes — have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.