Officer killed, suspect injured in shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:49PM
Texas
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting at PlazAmericas. Details related to the shooting have yet to be released as several unconfirmed reports are emerging.

HOUSTON - A law enforcement officer has been killed, and a suspect was injured following a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston Police Department, an officer was attacked at the mall located in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard. 

HPD reported that the officer, who is not from their department, and the suspect were shot and taken to local hospitals.

It's unclear what department the officer is from. No word was given on what led to the initial shooting, but the officer reportedly died. 

Meanwhile, the suspect at last check, was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.