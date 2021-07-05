Officials investigate cause of Northeast Austin house fire

Firefighters say a fire in Northeast Austin is now under control.

The incident started at about 4 a.m. in the 6900 block of Bethune Avenue near St. John's and I-35.

Officials say that when crews arrived a two-story home, that was under construction, was engulfed in flames and that the fire had spread to two other homes and a vehicle.

One of the other homes that were damaged was also under construction while the other was occupied.

The home where the fire started is considered a total loss. The other home under construction has minor damage while the occupied has moderate damage.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not determined a cause for the fire but did post a photo of what's left of firecracker debris on social media in a post about the incident.

