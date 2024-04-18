TxDOT hears feedback on I-35 expansion in Williamson County

TxDOT hosted an open house at Robertson Elementary in Round Rock on Thursday to discuss a new I-35 project.

"We know that folks want relief," said Brad Wheelis, a spokesperson for TxDOT. "They want that quality of life, so they can spend less time in traffic, more time with your family at home, and so we want to hear from them."

TxDOT is letting Williamson County residents take the wheel on this project through May.

"Then we take that back to the engineering table, and we put it all together," said Wheelis.

Wheelis said they’re looking at adding two HOV lanes in each direction and flyovers at SH-45 and I-35.

Plus, TxDOT is considering reconfiguring some intersections and ramps.

"For instance, SH-29, there is a lot of traffic there," said Wheelis. "Wolf Ranch is there. They’ve got more development coming. So, we know we need to address that intersection as well as some of the other major intersections along the way."

That’s where residents who drive this 13-mile section of I-35 between University Avenue in Georgetown and SH-45 in Round Rock come in.

"I think it’s great that they’re asking the citizens to give them input at this point," said Bill Snead, a Round Rock resident and business owner. "I left some notes on the table there."

Snead pinpointed the intersection at Westinghouse Road.

"Should’ve done it sooner, but it’s great they’re getting started now," said Snead.

Williamson County expects its population to rise to 1.3 million in 2045, a primary reason why TxDOT said it needs to step on the gas for this project now.

"We have to accommodate for that traffic," said Wheelis. "We know that 9 in 10 people use a personal vehicle to get around, and so we have to address all those vehicles that come with all those people."

TxDOT hopes to have a first draft done by the end of 2024.

It will consider all public comments made before May 3.