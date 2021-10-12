Officials investigate shooting at home in Caldwell County
MARTINDALE, Texas - The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a home just east of San Marcos.
The shooting happened after 3:30 a.m. on October 11 on Tina's Trail in Martindale.
Officials say the homeowner confronted a man in a suspicious vehicle parked outside and shot the man.
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and officials say the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.
It's not clear if any charges will be filed.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter