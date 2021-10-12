Officials investigate shooting at home in Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a home just east of San Marcos.

The shooting happened after 3:30 a.m. on October 11 on Tina's Trail in Martindale.

Officials say the homeowner confronted a man in a suspicious vehicle parked outside and shot the man.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and officials say the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

