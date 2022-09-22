Oktoberfest celebration at Hi Sign Brewing

Hi Sign Brewing is celebrating its first Oktoberfest at its new Shady Lane location.

Head out to the East Austin spot on September 24 and September 25 and celebrate with a limited edition Oktober Festbier, unique from Hi Sign's classic pours.

There will also be sausages from onsite food truck Burro Cheese and pretzels by Sour Duck.

Attendees can also enjoy festive polka music and custom glassware commemorating the event.

The event is going on from open to close at 730 Shady Lane.