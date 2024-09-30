Old Settlers Park in Round Rock breaks ground on major renovations

The brief Old Settlers Park in Round Rock is getting a major revamp. In 2023, residents voted on a nearly $300M bond to enhance local parks and recreational spaces. The renovations are expected to be completed in the next five to seven years.



A revamp of Old Settlers Park in Round Rock is underway. The city broke ground on the multi-million-dollar park renovation on Monday.

The city says upgrades will increase connections and recreation in the community.

Dozens gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at Old Settlers Park on Monday morning, where visuals were displayed on a large screen showcasing the future of the park.

"You can actually see it and just knowing it is for your future kids, for the community, and it is something positive, so I am looking forward to it and want my kids to be a part of that," says Round Rock resident Sequoia.

In May 2023, residents voted on a nearly $300 million bond to shape the future of their city, prioritizing enhancements to local parks and recreational spaces.

"I think it is amazing. It is nice to know where funds are going and that they are going to the kids and that way, they have somewhere to go and somewhere to be instead of ripping and running. They can rip and run here," says Sequoia.

"I remember when the park didn't have that much stuff, and I was like, man, they have everything but a basketball court. Now they built a basketball court and are building a facility for track and all that. It's good," says Round Rock resident Dorian Best.

The improvements include a new amphitheater, Lakeview Pavilion, restrooms and the relocation of the Joanne Land playground.

A new recreation center will go up along with tennis and pickleball courts.

"If they are moving it to another area and stuff like that, that is cool, like if they were going to get rid of it, I was like, man, this is my favorite park my son likes to go to," says Best.

There will also be several multi-use flat fields, and the Rock 'N River Water Park will be expanded.

The renovations are expected to be completed over the next 5 to 7 years.