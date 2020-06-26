One dead in North Austin vehicle collision

A man is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred in North Austin.

On Sunday, June 21 at approximately 6:27 p.m., a green 2002 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 183 service road near the 8200 block when a silver 1998 Honda entered U.S. Highway 183 service road from a stopped position on Jamestown Drive.

According to the Austin Police Department, the Honda entered the center lane into the path of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet then struck the back-left quarter panel of the Honda and veered off the roadway. The Chevrolet continued across dirt and gravel and then struck a concrete bridge support on the back-right passenger side of the vehicle.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Marcos Calderon died in the accident. The other occupants' in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures.

The driver of the Honda remained on scene and cooperated.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544.