One dead, two injured in Southeast Austin crash

One person is dead and two others in the hospital after a crash in Southeast Austin Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Nuckols Crossing Road near Stassney Lane.

One adult died in the crash and two others, one with critical life-threatening injuries, were transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

