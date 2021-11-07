One dead, two injured in Southeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and two others in the hospital after a crash in Southeast Austin Sunday morning.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Nuckols Crossing Road near Stassney Lane.
One adult died in the crash and two others, one with critical life-threatening injuries, were transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter