One dead, two injured in Southeast Austin crash

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:51PM
Southeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

One adult died and two others, one with critical life-threatening injuries, were transported to the hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and two others in the hospital after a crash in Southeast Austin Sunday morning. 

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Nuckols Crossing Road near Stassney Lane. 

One adult died in the crash and two others, one with critical life-threatening injuries, were transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

