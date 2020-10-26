One man dies, another injured after shooting in SE Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Southeast Austin that left one man dead and another injured.

Police were called to the scene in the 2400 block of East Riverside at around 4 a.m. When officers arrived, police say they found two people who had been shot near a homeless camp.

APD says officers began life saving measures before Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and the two victims were taken to the hospital.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

One of the men died as a result of his injuries at the hospital. Officials say the other victim is in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. If you know of anything in regards to the incident you're asked to contact police at (512) 477-3588 or at (512) 472-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

East Riverside between Willow Creek Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road is closed and officials say the area is expected to be shut down for some time as the investigation continues. People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS