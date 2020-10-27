One person dead after house fire in Manor

A person is dead after a house fire in Manor.

Fire crews responded to a home near the 1600 block of Hamilton Point Circle at around 4:30 a.m. and when they arrived they found an elderly woman outside of the home. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second female was found inside the home and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire has been put out but officials have not yet determined the cause. It's also not clear at this time if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.

The area will remain closed to traffic as the investigation continues.