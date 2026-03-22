One teen dead, another injured in Bell County shooting

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The Brief One 19-year-old man is dead and another was injured following a shooting on the eastbound lanes of I-14 early Sunday morning. Police are searching for a dark-colored Nissan sedan believed to be linked to the suspect or suspects involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Harker Heights Police Department.



One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting on Interstate Highway 14 early Sunday morning, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Harker Heights shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to Seton Hospital at 5 a.m. after two gunshot victims arrived at the emergency room.

One victim, identified as 19-year-old Sedell Barrios of Harker Heights, was in critical condition and died from his wounds shortly after arrival. The second victim, also a 19-year-old male from Killeen, received initial treatment at Seton before being transferred to Scott and White Hospital for further care.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting happened along the eastbound lanes of I-14. Detectives are currently searching for a dark-colored Nissan sedan believed to be linked to the suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

The Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is leading the active investigation. Police Chief Sonja V. Clay is urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact the department at 254-953-5400.