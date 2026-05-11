Netflix sued by Texas for allegedly spying on users, secretly selling personal data

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The Brief Texas is suing Netflix for allegedly tracking user behavior and selling that data to brokers after promising for years it would remain an ad-free, privacy-first platform. The state claims Netflix targeted children by harvesting behavioral data from kids' profiles and using "addictive" features like autoplay to keep them watching longer. Texas seeks civil penalties and court orders to stop unauthorized data collection and force changes to default settings on children's accounts.



Texas has filed a lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix, accusing the company of secretly collecting and sharing user data, while misleading consumers about its privacy practices.

Allegations of secret data collection

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What we know:

In the lawsuit, Texas alleges Netflix told users it did not collect or monetize extensive personal data but in reality tracked detailed viewing behavior, searches and interactions to build consumer profiles.

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, claims the company shared data with advertisers and data brokers, contradicting years of statements that Netflix previously claimed would remain ad-free and not rely on user data.

Concerns over child privacy, addictive features

(Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The complaint also focuses on children, alleging Netflix collected behavioral data from kids' profiles while marketing them as safe spaces. It further accuses the company of using features like autoplay to keep users watching longer and generate more data.

"Netflix has built a surveillance program designed to illegally collect and profit from Texans’ personal data without their consent," Paxton said in a statement.

The state is seeking civil penalties and court orders to stop data collection without consent, restrict the use of children’s data and require changes such as disabling autoplay by default on kids' profiles.

Future of streaming privacy

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What's next:

Texas argues Netflix built its business in part on promises that differentiated it from other tech platforms, promises the state now says were broken.

The lawsuit is in its early stages, and the allegations have not yet been proven in court.