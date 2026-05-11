Austin weather: Texans cleaning up after severe storms sweep through region

The Brief Central Texans are cleaning up after severe storms late Sunday, May 10 Hail and fallen trees damaged several cars



Central Texans are cleaning up after severe storms swept through the region Sunday night, leaving behind a trail of damage and debris.

What they're saying:

The sound of chainsaws echoed through South Austin neighborhoods Monday afternoon as residents began the process of clearing debris.

The severe weather system brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail, with wind gusts reaching up to 65 mph, toppling trees and downing power lines.

"We couldn't believe it. We had to look at it multiple times to realize that it was real," Melanie Gallardo, a South Austin resident, said.

With hail in the forecast, Gallardo and her husband, Roman Gallardo, were outside covering their cars before the storm hit. Minutes later, a tree came crashing down.

"We're grateful, because when we were putting the blankets on, it was just three minutes before the tree came down. We had just put the blankets on, went inside, and then the weather got bad, and the tree fell," Roman Gallardo, of South Austin, said.

The tree shattered the windshields on both cars, allowing rain to seep through the glass and ruin the interiors.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Funnel seen in Hutto

"Since the windshield got broken, it started leaking inside," Melanie said. "We didn’t realize until the morning, when we were able to move the tree and open the car, that it was all wet inside."

The couple said they are unsure what to do next, since they rely on the vehicles to get around and only have liability insurance.

"It’s tough, because we’re here with my dad, who has a disability in his leg," Roman said. "We try to help with our cars, taking the kids to activities, school, basketball games, soccer games, and it just puts a dent in everything."

Even so, the couple is trying to stay optimistic and remain thankful that the damage was only material.

"We’re happy that we’re OK, and it’s just some glass, rather than something worse," Roman said.