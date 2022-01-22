Outdoor burn ban, disaster declaration in place for Bastrop County

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape has issued a disaster declaration and outdoor burn ban due to the threat of wildfires.

The burn ban went into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 and comes after a wildfire burned more than 800 acres in Bastrop State Park earlier this week. As of Friday Jan. 21, the Rolling Pines Fire is 87% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The burn ban prohibits Bastrop County residents from igniting or causing ignition of "any combustible or vegetative material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks" or ordering others to do so.

Anyone who knowingly or intentionally violates the burn ban as determined by law enforcement will be issued a citation for Violation of Burn Ban Order, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The order does not apply to burning caused by welding if the burning is not malicious or intentional, or other lawful burning.

Both the burn ban and the disaster declaration have been issued to help mitigate "public safety hazard posed by wildfires during the current dry weather period by curtailing the practice of outdoor burning."

