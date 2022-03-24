Outdoor footwear brand Chaco's Roving Repairs bus stops in Austin

Chaco has made a stop in Austin to help people repair and make some custom sandals. The outdoor footwear brand's Roving Repairs bus came into town for SXSW and extended its stay through March 27. The bus is located on South Congress near Elizabeth Street.

The bus travels across the country throughout the summer and helps people fix up their sandals or make a custom-built pair featuring tour-exclusive strap designs. There's also free swag, exclusive mech, and daily giveaways.

One of the main reasons for the bus is the company's focus on sustainability. The company says its sandals are built to last, but they don't want you to just toss them away so that's why they have their ReChaco repair program.

After leaving Austin, the tour will head to Atlanta and then Charlotte.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter