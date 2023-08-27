1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 overnight.
ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to the crash in the 1200 block of I-35 northbound just after 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27. One person was pinned in their vehicle.
The adult was extricated and declared a trauma alert.
EMS transported the adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.