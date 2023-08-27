1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-35

An adult is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 overnight.

ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to the crash in the 1200 block of I-35 northbound just after 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27. One person was pinned in their vehicle.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

The adult was extricated and declared a trauma alert.

EMS transported the adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.