Overnight auto-ped crash kills 1, hospitalizes 3 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and three were hospitalized following an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin overnight.
ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to the crash around 3:42 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 9900 block of N Lamar Boulevard near the InTown Suites-Extended Stay.
EMS transported two adults as trauma alerts to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and a third to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
Another adult was declared dead at the scene.
A fourth adult was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.