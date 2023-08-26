Scooter crash near UT campus leaves one with life-threatening injuries: ATCEMS

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a scooter collided with a vehicle near UT campus Satuday afternoon, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to the collision near West 28th Street and Guadalupe Street at around 12:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Medics declared one adult patient a trauma alert and transported them to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.