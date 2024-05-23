Parent arrested after alleged incident at Del Valle ISD elementary school

A parent is facing charges after an alleged incident at a Del Valle ISD elementary school.

Officials say a parent was causing a scene near a front office at Hillcrest Elementary when an onsite officer intervened.

Exact details of the incident were not released, but officials say there were no weapons involved.

Officials say the incident will not affect any end of the year events or ceremonies.

FOX 7 Austin has been told that the parent was arrested and will be charged with assault against a police officer.