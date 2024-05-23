Parent arrested after alleged incident at Del Valle ISD elementary school
DEL VALLE, Texas - A parent is facing charges after an alleged incident at a Del Valle ISD elementary school.
Officials say a parent was causing a scene near a front office at Hillcrest Elementary when an onsite officer intervened.
Exact details of the incident were not released, but officials say there were no weapons involved.
MORE DEL VALLE NEWS
- Del Valle ISD teachers, staff to see 3% raise for next school year
- Del Valle ISD board president abruptly resigns
- Del Valle ISD superintendent announces retirement
Officials say the incident will not affect any end of the year events or ceremonies.
FOX 7 Austin has been told that the parent was arrested and will be charged with assault against a police officer.