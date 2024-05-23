Expand / Collapse search

Parent arrested after alleged incident at Del Valle ISD elementary school

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 23, 2024 10:21am CDT
Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas - A parent is facing charges after an alleged incident at a Del Valle ISD elementary school.

Officials say a parent was causing a scene near a front office at Hillcrest Elementary when an onsite officer intervened.

Exact details of the incident were not released, but officials say there were no weapons involved.

Officials say the incident will not affect any end of the year events or ceremonies.

FOX 7 Austin has been told that the parent was arrested and will be charged with assault against a police officer.