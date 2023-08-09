Parmer Lane Fire: Cedar Park issues water conservation notice

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (City of Cedar Park)

The City of Cedar Park has issued a notice for residents to immediately conserve water following the Parmer Lane Fire.

No outdoor watering or irrigation is allowed for the next 48 hours until Friday morning.

The Parmer Lane Fire has burned an estimated 50 acres and is 60% contained as of 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The fire has destroyed one apartment building and partially damaged three others at the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex.