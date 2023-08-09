Expand / Collapse search

Parmer Lane Fire: Cedar Park issues water conservation notice

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The City of Cedar Park has issued a notice for residents to immediately conserve water following the Parmer Lane Fire.

No outdoor watering or irrigation is allowed for the next 48 hours until Friday morning.

The Parmer Lane Fire has burned an estimated 50 acres and is 60% contained as of 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. 

VIDEO: Cedar Park fire continues to burn

The large brush fire in Cedar Park continues to burn. Residents nearby have evacuated. Video courtesy: John Storms

The fire has destroyed one apartment building and partially damaged three others at the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex. 