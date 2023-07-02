Passenger volume record broken at Austin-Bergstrom

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is already reporting record travel numbers this holiday weekend.

AUS says Friday set a new record for the second-busiest day ever at the airport for departing passengers.

37,192 passengers departed from Austin on June 30, breaking the previous record of 36,841 travelers on the Friday before this year's SXSW festival in March.

The airport also says this is the first time a July 4th travel date had seen numbers like this, and also the first time July 4th travel has broken a top 5 busy day record. Before now, the busiest July 4th travel date was July 1, 2022, with 33,000 departures.

As of Saturday, July 1, AUS is recommending departing passengers arrive 2.5 hours early for their domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights to ensure they have enough time to get through security and to their gate due to the volume of passengers.