Barbershop in Austin gives free haircuts, supplies to kids for new school year

The parking lot of Austin's Most Wanted Barbershop was filled Sunday morning as the Southeast Austin community enjoyed the business's 8th annual back to school bash.

Owner Mike Hernandez says growing up his family couldn’t afford to give him regular haircuts, so now that he owns his own shop, he’s able to give back to the community he grew up in.

The back-to-school bash started with Hernandez and his cousin a few years ago.

"One year he wanted to continue to grow this back-to-school event just to see kids smile with fresh haircuts going back to school with a new backpack and be able to help families out I know this time around times can be hard," said Hernandez.

Hernandez and his other barbers were giving out free haircuts all morning.

"Haircuts can go a long way, especially on the first day of school, you feeling good, looking good," says Hernandez.

To help parents out before school starts, the barbershop also gave out free school supplies to the kids.

"It's like one less time the parents have to scramble to get the kids a haircut and you come out here and get T-shirts, sign up for sporting events, you get free food you know you can’t beat it," said a parent who attended.

Hernandez says this bash wouldn’t be as successful without the help of his friends, family, and the community.

His father was serving free tacos to the people who attended the event.

"He doesn’t have a stand or anything but he's out here giving back he has a big heart, so he's out here. I have my cousin, he actually won grand champ at the BBQ competition at the Texas BBQ at the rodeo so he's out there giving back," says Hernandez.

Not only did parents enjoy this, the kids also say this event is getting them pumped for the new school year. Seeing the community enjoy this event Hernandez says they will keep this tradition going.

"As long as we’re still here in this barbershop we’re going to continue to grow this event," says Hernandez.

Several Central Texas school districts are kicking off the new school year this week.