Pease Park Conservancy hosting family-friendly Squirrel Fest on Saturday

Pease Park Conservancy is holding Squirrel Fest at Kingsbury Commons on Saturday, April 9.

The event is described as a day of movies, music and fun for the family. The festival begins at 4 p.m. and a screening of ‘Zootopia’ on the Great Lawn begins at 8 p.m.

BookPeople, Austin & San Antonio Spurs, KOOP Radio, Camp Gladiator, ATX Kids Club and Two Hives Honey are just a few of the featured vendors and exhibitors that will be at Squirrel Fest. Live music will be provided by DJ Chorizo Funk and Meownow Brass Band.

Coffee, snow cones and other snacks will be available at the event.

Pease Park Conservancy is currently accepting donations online, as well as sponsors for Squirrel Fest. For a $50 donation, you can receive either a Fried Chicken Meal or a Vegan Gluten Free Spring Roll meal by Flavor Co. at the event.

Visit the event page to become a sponsor or make a monetary donation.

