Pecan Street Festival canceled due to COVID-19, denial of city permit

The fall 2021 Pecan Street Festival has been canceled, says the Pecan Street Association.

According to the organization, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and their city special events permit being denied.

"We have done everything in our power to push forward with a physical Festival but believe our vendor + attendee safety and health takes precedence over anything," said the festival via a statement on Facebook. "This gives us an opportunity to come back with a complete Pecan Street Festival experience for the 2022 season."

Last year, the event was entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the second major event in Austin to be canceled due to their special events permit being denied. Bat Fest was canceled last month after organizers say the City of Austin denied their special events permit.

Roadway Productions says they were notified by the City of Austin by email just before 5 p.m. on August 25 that the permit was denied. They say in a post on their website, "therefore we have been strong-armed into canceling our event."

Both cancellations have raised questions about Austin City Limits Music Festival, which is still planned to take place in-person in Zilker Park next month. The festival says it will require attendees to provide proof they've either been fully vaccinated or provide a copy of a negative COVID-19 test result.

