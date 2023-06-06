Man dies after being struck by two trucks in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed in late May after being struck by two trucks in Northeast Austin.

APD says on May 29, around 6:13 a.m., officers responded to a crash between two pickup trucks and a pedestrian, identified as 43-year-old Brandon Boone, in the 7100 block of Johnny Morris Road.

Boone was in the roadway when he was hit by both trucks, and died at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene, showed no impairment and also cooperated with the investigation, says APD.

Boone's death is being investigated as the city's 41st fatal crash of the year, which have resulted in 41 fatalities. As of May 29, 2022, 47 fatal crashes in Austin resulted in 48 deaths.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477.