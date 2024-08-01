Man stole Walgreens employee's phone during 911 call: police

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say took an employee's phone while they were calling 911 at a North Austin Walgreens.

APD says the incident happened just after 10 a.m. on July 11 at the Walgreens at 6812 North Lamar Boulevard.

The employee had to chase the suspect down to retrieve their phone.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 30s with a muscular build and a tattoo on his right arm and bicep.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

He is also typically seen with four children under six years old and a thin Hispanic woman with a tattoo on her right leg.

(Austin Police Department)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Under Texas law, interfering with an emergency call is a Class A misdemeanor, but could become a state jail felony if the person charged has been convicted of the same offense before.

Anyone with any information can submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.