Pelosi, Doggett in Austin to discuss Build Back Better health care progress

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is in Austin for a news conference to talk about health care with Texas Democratic U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett.

The two are highlighting Democrats' priorities in the forthcoming Build Back Better Act which aims to strengthen health care access for Texas families.

The priorities include coverage for those denied Medicaid expansion, more affordable ACA Marketplace insurance, additional Medicare benefits, and lower prescription drug prices.

Pelosi and Doggett are speaking at the Foundation Communities Prosper Center South at 2:30 p.m.

FOX 7 Austin will stream the news conference online, on the FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel, and the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

