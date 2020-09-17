Person at Stony Point High School tests positive for COVID-19

Round Rock ISD says someone has tested positive for COVID-19 at Stony Point High School.

However, because of privacy concerns, they won't say whether that person is a student, employee or visitor.

In a letter sent to parents, students and staff, the district says people who were in close contact will be directly contacted by the Williamson County and Cities Health District or Austin Public Health. They will also be required to remain off campus for two weeks to ensure they're not infected.

The district says custodial crews did extra cleaning in the area occupied by the person who has the virus.

Operations will continue as usual at the school.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Dear Stony Point High School Parents, Students, and Staff,

In keeping with Round Rock ISD's practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying parents, students, and staff that an individual who was present at Stony Point High School was recently lab-confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19. Due to privacy laws, which prevent us from sharing personal information about students and staff, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify them.

The local health department will begin a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified by Williamson County and Cities Health District or Austin Public Health staff as soon as possible. Those that were in close contact are required to remain off-campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. Our custodial teams take great care in cleaning our facilities daily and extra attention was given to disinfecting the area occupied by this individual. We will keep you apprised of further updates.

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.