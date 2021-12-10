PfISD police investigating social media threat against Weiss HS

Pflugerville ISD's police department is currently investigating a possible threat made on social media against Weiss High School.

The district says in a letter to Weiss HS parents that it was made aware of the post Friday morning and that in response, PfISD police have increased police officer presence on the campus.

Austin, Leander, Round Rock and San Marcos ISD have all faced similar threats, but those threats were investigated and found to have no substance. Lake Travis ISD was on alert this week as well after a message threatening a school shooting was found written on a bathroom wall.

However, a juvenile student from La Grange Middle School was charged with making a terroristic threat after a threat was posted to TikTok.

READ THE FULL LETTER TO WEISS HIGH SCHOOL PARENTS BELOW:

Our District is committed to the safety and security of all our students. We believe a commitment to open communication with parents about safety issues or procedures when they arise is essential. For this reason, I wanted to make you aware of an investigation into an alleged threat against the campus.

This morning, we were made aware of a post on social media regarding a possible threat toward our campus. PfISD Police immediately began investigating the threat to determine if the threat is credible or not. At this time, police are still investigating the tip and have increased police officer presence on the campus.

As you may have seen on the news, or read about in social media, there is a current trend among students on social media happening across Texas and the nation. We and other school districts in the area have seen a recent increase in threats made against campuses online via social media.

We know that your child’s safety is your number one concern. Please know that it is our number one priority as well. PfISD PD will ALWAYS fully investigate any threat made toward one of our campuses and take appropriate action.

Please discuss such events with your children, emphasizing the seriousness of making threats against our campus, students and staff members. Students can still face disciplinary action, even for non-credible threats, including placement at the district’s Provan Opportunity Center and up to possible legal charges.

PfISD has taken a number of initiatives over the years to increase safety measures on all of our campuses including safe and secure front entry vestibules which block visitors from accessing the main building, automatic door locks on all external building doors, the Raptor Visitor Management System, extensive camera surveillance monitoring, the Anonymous Alerts tip system, and increased police presence through the School Resource Officer System.

Anonymous Alerts follows our "See Something, Say Something" initiative, and allows for reporting of any negative activity on campus, including threats against the school, fights, bullying, drugs and more. Students, parents or other school personnel can simply visit the school’s website, click on the PfISD Resources section of the homepage, and choose "Anonymous Alerts." Or, simply download the Anonymous Alerts mobile app. Visit our website for more information: http://www.pfisd.net/domain/1727 .

Thank you for your continued support. Please help us keep our campuses safe by listening to and observing your students and their activities. Our teachers and staff will continue to do so as well.

