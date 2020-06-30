Pflugerville City Council to hold emergency meeting to discuss face masks

The Pflugerville City Council will be meeting virtually tonight, June 30, at 7 p.m. to talk about face masks.

The council will discuss and consider action regarding immediate enforcement actions regarding requiring face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The phone/video meeting will be hosted through WebEx and residents can listen and watch in the following ways:

Via WebEx: Register for the meeting online and use the Meeting Code 146 464 3874

Via telephone: Call 1-408-418-9388 (U.S. Toll) for listen-only mode

Via PfTV: Watch live online or the City’s Public Access Channel 17

Public comment will only be allowed by phone or video conference on WebEx. All speakers must register to speak at least two hours in advance of the meeting. All public comment will occur at the beginning of the meeting under the public comment item.

Speakers must call in at least 15 minutes prior in order to speak. Written comments may also be submitted two hours in advance of the meeting. Anyone wanting to register to speak or to submit written comments is asked to email the City Secretary.

An audio recording of the virtual meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with the Open Meetings Act upon written request.

For instructions on how to submit a public comment for the meeting and navigate the virtual event, click here.

