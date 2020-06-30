City of Pflugerville closing all amenities at Lake Pflugerville Park

The City of Pflugerville has announced that it will be closing all amenities at Lake Pflugerville Park with the exception of the trail and parking on the south and west sides beginning at noon today, June 26.

This closure includes the north parking lot, open spaces, playscape, Pflug Fun kayak rentals, boat ramp, fishing piers, pavilion and beach at Lake Pflugerville. Parking is for trail use only, and fishing and boat access will not be allowed from the bank.

The decision was made in response to Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-28 to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the city.

When using the trail, residents are asked to continue to practice social distancing and properly dispose of all trash. Portable restrooms and hand sanitizing stations will continue to be available.

For more information on the City of Pflugerville's facilities and services, and links to the latest Travis County and State of Texas Executive Orders, click here.

