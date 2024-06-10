Pflugerville crews repair gas line leak; roads reopen

Emergency crews are repairing a gas line leak in Pflugerville.

According to Pflugerville police, crews and Atmos are on the scene of a gas line leak near the 400 block of W Custers Creek Bend.

Police were directing traffic away from the area, and asked people to stay away.

About 20 minutes later, police said crews turned off the gas and roads near the leak were reopened.

There is no word on how long the repair will take.

