7 Pflugerville ISD campuses to provide free meals this school year

Seven campuses in Pflugerville ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students this school year.

PfISD announced the change to its meal policy Friday.

The program is limited to only the following campuses:

Westview Middle School

Dessau Middle School

River Oaks Elementary School

Northwest Elementary School

Ruth Barron Elementary School

Dessau Elementary School

W. Delco Elementary School

The free meals are made possible by the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, which provides breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge at qualifying campuses.

CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications, says the USDA.

Instead, participating schools are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).