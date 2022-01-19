Pflugerville ISD cancels classes Friday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 24

Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Friday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 24 due to the number of staff out with COVID-19.

Dr. Douglas Killian, PfISD Superintendent, explained the reason behind this decision in a press release, stating "the staff shortage has overwhelmed the District to the point that this closure is necessary."

According to PfISD, virtual learning is not an option for the district as a whole.

All high school UIL athletic and fine arts events will continue as scheduled, but will be held at a limited capacity. If cancelations or postponements are made, the district will communicate that information first to those directly impacted by their coach/director and then the community.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Central Texas, many school districts are facing the same issue as PfISD– a lack of available staff to fill teaching roles.

Killian says the canceled school days should not be seen as a holiday or break, but a chance to give quarantined staff time to recover and return.

Anyone interested in being a substitute teacher for PfISD is asked to apply here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter