Jarrell ISD campuses closed due to COVID-19 for the rest of the week

Jarrell ISD says it will be closing all four of its campuses through the end of the week due to COVID-19.

The district says campuses will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24, but will be closed from Jan. 19-21.

COVID-19 cases are surging across Jarrell ISD and on Tuesday, more staff tested positive, leading to the decision to close, says the district. Jarrell ISD says it is experiencing critical staffing shortages and is unable to continue operating its campuses safely until employees recover and can return to work.

"We understand this puts some of our families in a difficult situation. However, closing our campuses for the remainder of the week is the best chance we have to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19," the district said in a note to families Tuesday.

During the closure, campuses will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at all four campuses and across all district departments.

