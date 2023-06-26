Pflugerville ISD officer arrested for inappropriate interactions with students: district

A Pflugerville ISD police officer was arrested after the district learned of "inappropriate interactions with students," Pflugerville ISD said.

Pflugerville ISD said they were informed of possible inappropriate interactions with students by a district police officer on May 9.

The officer was immediately placed on leave, and PfISD partnered with law enforcement to launch an investigation, the district said.

During the course of the investigation, the officer’s position was terminated by the district on May 26.

The officer was later arrested by police.

"We were notified by police that the former employee was arrested on June 15. The alleged behavior is not condoned by Pflugerville ISD," the district said in a statement. "PfISD remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for its students and staff and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement to achieve this objective."