Pflugerville officer not indicted in November 2020 use of force case

A Travis County grand jury did not return an indictment against a Pflugerville police sergeant following a November 2020 shooting.

Travis County DA José Garza says that the grand jury completed its review of the November 19, 2020 shooting incident involving Sgt. Anthony Campana and 34-year-old Kelvin Scott on Tuesday.

On Nov. 19, the Pflugerville Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at the Sage at 1825 Apartments on Foothill Farms Loop off West Pecan Street. Officers spoke with the victim, then attempted to speak with Scott but he refused to come outside and barricaded himself inside, says the Travis County DA.

Scott remained in the apartment until 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 when he called 911 to say he was coming out. The Travis County DA says that when Scott came to the doorway, he would not put his hands up and was hiding his right hand behind his back.

Police were aware Scott had weapons inside the apartment, says the Travis County DA. Scott refused to show his hands and remained in the doorway several seconds before charging with a 12-inch wood cutting tool in his hand.

At that point, the Travis County DA says Sgt. Campana fired and struck Scott, who was then taken to the hospital and was released to the Travis County jail shortly afterwards.

The Texas Rangers were then asked to investigate the use of force on Scott by the Pflugerville officers.

Scott is currently in the Travis County Jail with pending charges that arose from this incident of second-degree felony assault family violence strangulation and first-degree felony aggravated assault on a public servant in the 460th District Court.

